(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Expect China’s markets to be watched closely today after fresh salvos were fired in the trade war: President Trump defended his use of tariffs that have inflamed global tensions, telling an audience of diehard supporters over the weekend that playing hardball on trade is “my thing”

Sydney’s bubbly house prices are sinking and tipped to fall for at least another year, pushing the central bank even further to the sidelines

That elusive 7 percent: For President Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s economic growth is offering little cheer as he gears up to run for a second term; here’s what to expect from today’s GDP numbers

A function we love: here’s one of the best places to go to understand what Federal Reserve policy makers are thinking

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke, Henry Hoenig

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.