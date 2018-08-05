38m ago
China Markets, RBA's Sydney Woes, Joining Fed's Dots: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- Expect China’s markets to be watched closely today after fresh salvos were fired in the trade war: President Trump defended his use of tariffs that have inflamed global tensions, telling an audience of diehard supporters over the weekend that playing hardball on trade is “my thing”
- Sydney’s bubbly house prices are sinking and tipped to fall for at least another year, pushing the central bank even further to the sidelines
- That elusive 7 percent: For President Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s economic growth is offering little cheer as he gears up to run for a second term; here’s what to expect from today’s GDP numbers
- A function we love: here’s one of the best places to go to understand what Federal Reserve policy makers are thinking
