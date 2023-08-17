You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 17, 2023
China May Be Building a Runway on Disputed Island, SCMP Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China seems to be building a runway on an island in the South China Sea that is also claimed by Vietnam, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Thursday, citing satellite images.
The images show a new airstrip stretching across Triton Island in the Paracels, which both Hanoi and Taipei claim as theirs, the newspaper said. The runway is much shorter than others China has built on contested islands, limiting the size of the warplanes that can use it, the paper said.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
