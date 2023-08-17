(Bloomberg) -- China seems to be building a runway on an island in the South China Sea that is also claimed by Vietnam, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Thursday, citing satellite images.

The images show a new airstrip stretching across Triton Island in the Paracels, which both Hanoi and Taipei claim as theirs, the newspaper said. The runway is much shorter than others China has built on contested islands, limiting the size of the warplanes that can use it, the paper said.

