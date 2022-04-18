(Bloomberg) -- China Merchants Bank Co. said its President Tian Huiyu is stepping down after spending nearly nine years building the lender into the nation’s king of retail banking.

Tian, 56, was relieved from his current role and will be assigned to another unspecified post, effective immediately, the Shenzhen-based bank said in a statement Monday. Wang Liang, chief financial officer and board secretary of Merchants Bank, will assume Tian’s duty in the interim, according to the statement.

Shares of Merchants Bank slumped 7.4% in Shanghai on Monday, the most in nearly seven years, amid unverified social media reports that Tian was assisting a probe. The stock has lost 11% this year, making it the worst performer among publicly-traded banks on the mainland.

Tian didn’t join the board meeting held on Monday due to personal reasons, according to the statement.

The abrupt move comes as China has stepped up its efforts to root out corruption in its $60 trillion finance sector to keep systemic risks in check, as the nation battles a slowing economy, a cash-strapped real estate sector and worsening Covid outbreaks. The top disciplinary body sharply criticized more than two dozen financial regulators and state banks in February, saying they had common problems including prominent corruption around key positions and areas.

Tian has been helming Merchants Bank since May 2013. Prior to that, he held various roles at other Chinese lenders including Bank of Shanghai Co. and once served as a secretary for Vice President Wang Qishan when the latter headed state-owned China Construction Bank Corp. in the 1990s.

Unlike most Chinese lenders that relied heavily on wholesale lending and corporate clients, Merchants Bank, based in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen, has benefited from its focus on retail banking. That strategy had sheltered it from the nation’s economic slowdown in the past few years and earned it a valuation premium over peers. Even after Monday’s drop, the bank still trades at about 1.5 times its book value, more than double the average for its peers listed on both mainland and Hong Kong markets.

Merchants Bank reported a 23% increase in net income last year, its fastest growth since 2012. The lender’s total assets had more than doubled since end-2013 to 9.25 trillion yuan ($1.5 trillion) by December under Tian’s leadership.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.