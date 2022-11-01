(Bloomberg) -- China Merchants Group Ltd. is exploring a takeover offer for Chinese data center operator Chindata Group Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The state-owned conglomerate has been studying a potential bid for the Bain Capital-backed business, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. China Merchants Group has reached out to prospective investors including infrastructure funds about backing a deal, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and may not lead to any transaction, the people said. Representatives for Bain and Chindata declined to comment, while a representative for China Merchants Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nasdaq-listed Chindata had previously attracted takeover interest from industry rivals and private equity firms, Bloomberg News reported in April. Shanghai-based competitor GDS Holdings Ltd. and PAG, which launched a digital infrastructure platform last year, were weighing offers for the business, people familiar with the matter have said. EQT AB-backed peer EdgeConneX was studying a bid, according to the people.

Shares of Chindata have dropped 19% this year following China’s crackdown on technology companies and broader concerns over the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy. The Beijing-based company has a market value of about $1.9 billion.

Chindata operates carrier-neutral data centers in locations including China, India and Malaysia, according to its website. Bain bought Chindata in 2019 from Wangsu Science & Technology Co. and merged it with its portfolio firm Bridge Data Centers. In 2020, Chindata raised $621 million through its US initial public offering.

Strong Interest

Data centers have become hot assets among investors, in part due to the perception of their having stable returns, and expectations of ongoing growth as people increasingly rely on technology.

Vnet Group Inc., another US-listed Chinese data center company, received a preliminary non-binding takeover proposal from its founder in September. Buyout firms CDH Investments, MBK Partners and PAG are considering bids for Vnet as well, Bloomberg News has reported. Private equity firms are also vying for London-based data center company Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Bloomberg News reported in August.

China Merchants Group traces its roots back to 1872 when the Qing government set up a shipping firm called China Merchants Steamship Navigation Co., its website shows. The conglomerate, under State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, runs businesses from transportation and finance to property and health care.

In 2019, China Merchants Group established a strategic investment partnership with GLP Pte. The two would co-manage about 270 billion yuan ($40 billion) of assets, they said at the time.

--With assistance from Cathy Chan.

