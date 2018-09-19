China Merchants Is Said to Weigh Sale of $1 Billion Pallet Maker

(Bloomberg) -- State-owned China Merchants Group is considering a sale of pallet maker Loscam amid interest from investors including Asian buyout firms, people familiar with the matter said.

The Hong Kong-based conglomerate is working with financial advisers on the potential divestment of a majority stake in Loscam, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal could value the business at about $1 billion, said the people.

China Merchants Group, which runs businesses spanning ports, toll roads, shipping and financial services, acquired Loscam from Affinity Equity Partners in 2010. Any deal for the pallet maker would add to the $675 billion of announced acquisitions of Asia-Pacific companies this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Talks with potential buyers are ongoing and may not result in a deal, the people said. China Merchants Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Loscam, founded in Australia in 1942, makes wood and plastic pallets used to transport goods. It also produces cages for high-value freight, as well as fresh produce crates and bulk containers. It operates in markets including Australia, China, New Zealand, Taiwan as well as Southeast Asian nations, according to its website.

China Merchants reported 584.4 billion yuan ($85.2 billion) of revenue in 2017, up 18 percent from the year before, its website shows. Its profit rose 14 percent over the same period to 127.7 billion yuan.

--With assistance from Jing Yang de Morel.

To contact the reporter on this story: Manuel Baigorri in Hong Kong at mbaigorri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Scent at bscent@bloomberg.net, Timothy Sifert

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.