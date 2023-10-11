(Bloomberg) -- China’s special envoy on Middle East issues is expected to speak Thursday with Israeli officials, according to Israel’s Ambassador to China.

“The special envoy of the Middle East is going to have a telephone conversation with the Israeli side today,” Irit Ben-Abba told Bloomberg TV in an interview. She added that China will likely talk about the meeting later in the afternoon, during a regular briefing held by the foreign ministry.

Zhai Jun, China’s Middle East envoy, on Wednesday pushed for a cease-fire in a phone call with a foreign affairs official from the Palestinian Authority, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

That meeting followed a call between Zhai and an Egyptian counterpart on Tuesday, during which he called for humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.

“If China wants to be a player in the region, it has to take a more balanced attitude,” Ben-Abba said.

China has so far avoided blaming any party for the violence and repeated its support for independent Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution. Beijing said it’s a friend to both sides, but its refusal to condemn Hamas’ violence risks upsetting Israel, a key trade and technological partner.

