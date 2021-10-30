(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan has no future prospect other than unification with China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Rome at the G-20 summit.

Wang was responding to questions on efforts by countries including the United States to support Taiwan’s greater participation in the United Nations and in the international community, according to a statement posted on China’s foreign ministry website Saturday. Chinese officials slammed the U.S. earlier in the week and warned its support for Taiwan could pose “huge risks” to relations between Beijing and Washington.

“The history and legal facts of ‘One China’ are unchallengeable and the progress for China’s 1.4 billion population to promote the peaceful reunification of the motherland is unstoppable,” said Wang. Under international law, Taiwan has no status other than being a part of China, he said.

Countries that “willfully” pushed their overtures on the Taiwan issue would pay the price, Wang said, according to the statement.

