(Bloomberg) -- China’s Finance Minister, Lan Fo’an, reaffirmed the need for proactive fiscal policy to help the world’s second-largest economy achieve its economic growth goals this year.

In an article published by the party magazine Qiushi on Saturday, Lan stated that the MOF will use a combination of policy tools, such as deficits, special local bonds, and ultra-long-term special government bonds to maintain an appropriate size of spending.

Lan’s remarks add to pledges from top Chinese officials who have stressed the need to strengthen fiscal support for the economy this year.

China’s leadership has set a growth target of around 5% this year, but drags on the economy from the property sector have raised doubts about the nation’s ability to gain momentum to achieve its expansion goals.

While the 2024 budget plan seemed restrained, a closer look beyond the headline numbers suggests the package could pack a bigger punch than initially thought.

