Dec 15, 2020
China Momentum, $3 Trillion Shot, Hungary Decision: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Data on Tuesday signal that China’s recovery is picking up momentum, setting up a strong 2021
- Positive news on vaccine development and roll-out is raising hopes for a revival of the global economy. In an optimistic scenario, the shots could provide a lift to world GDP of 3.7% ($3.2 trillion) next year, according to Bloomberg Economics’ analysis
- Hungary probably will keep its interest rate unchanged and look to other easing measures at the end of a spat with the EU and amid slowing inflation; see our decision guide
- The latest U.S. stimulus negotiations involve a split of contentious items from a core bill, in a bid to expedite passage before year-end; meanwhile, the U.S. economy is facing a tough winter ahead
- Brazil could lose its vote at the UN General Assembly if it doesn’t pay a minimum $113 million put of its larger total debt
- The Reserve Bank of Australia sees “reasonable momentum” but warned of uneven recovery and prolonged need for policy support
- The world’s policy makers must act urgently to head off a looming solvency crisis that could cripple economies after the pandemic, according to a report by former central bankers Mario Draghi and Raghuram Rajan
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.