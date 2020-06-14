(Bloomberg) --

China has canceled an economic briefing scheduled for Monday morning in Beijing as Covid-19 cases have spiked in the capital city.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. won’t be held, but data and explanatory statements will still be released then. Due are May readings on industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment.

China reported 57 new virus cases for June 13, the most since mid-April. The majority were from Beijing.

Beijing Locks Down Part of City After Virus Outbreak at Market

A question-and-answer statement to answer media queries about the May economic data will be published on the NBS website at 2 p.m., it said.

