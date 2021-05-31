(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank raised the amount of foreign-currency deposits lenders need to set aside as reserves, a move that may help stem the yuan’s rally by reducing the supply of other currencies in the country.

The People’s Bank of China boosted the ratio by 2 percentage points to 7%, the first increase since 2007, which will help improve liquidity management, it said in a statement on Monday.

The move will effectively tighten the supply of overseas currencies in China’s onshore market, boosting borrowing costs. It marks another step that policy makers have taken in the past week to signal that the yuan has rallied too hard recently after it breached multi-high years against major peers.

“It’s more of a symbolic move, as no matter how the PBOC boosts funding costs on foreign exchange, the rate on the yuan will almost always be higher,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. Still, “the PBOC wants to show the market -- if the rally keeps going, it has many measures to slow it down and the market will fail if it wants to make speculative bets.”

China’s yuan is headed for its best month since November, with the currency surging 1.7% on a weaker dollar and capital inflows. The authorities have sought to limit its rapid ascent by having state-run media flag appreciation risks, while the PBOC has set a weaker-than-expected fixing for two days.

The yuan erased a gain of as much as 0.2% to trade little changed at 6.3684 per dollar as of 5:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, while the offshore rate swung to a loss of 0.1% from a gain of 0.1%.

