(Bloomberg) -- China has moved to ease funding pressure on the nation’s embattled developers, standardizing rules governing how pre-sale proceeds from housing projects can be used, according to media reports.

The new, unified regulation would replace legions of local rules and allow builders to withdraw and use such proceeds after setting aside the amount required for project building. It’s the latest sign of support, coming as the biggest bad-debt managers look to participate in assistance to cash-strapped property developers at the urging of policy makers in Beijing.

Investor demand for new Chinese dollar bonds remains under pressure as fragile sentiment and a dearth of new deals weigh on the primary offshore market. Orders for Chinese offerings were 3.6 times their issuance size in January, below the average ratio for the previous 12 months, according to Bloomberg-compiled data of available deal statistics.

Key Developments:

China Issues Property Presale Rule to Ease Cash Crunch: Reports (8:30 a.m.)

China has issued a nationwide regulation to standardize the use of cash from presold properties, a move likely to ease liquidity pressures for some developers, according to local media reports.

The move is the latest effort by authorities to arrest a worsening slowdown in the property sector, which is hurting growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Bloomberg reported last month that regulators are considering lifting some restrictions on developers’ access to cash from presold properties tied up in escrow accounts.

Debt Fears Swirl Around Logan as China Property Woes Deepen (6:00 a.m. HK)

Concerns over the financial health of Logan Group Co. have shaken investor confidence in what was seen as one of China’s stronger developers, deepening the turmoil faced by the crisis-hit industry.

Fitch Ratings downgraded the firm this week, citing a “recent disclosure of a private debt arrangement that is off its balance sheet.” Questions about the possible scale of Logan’s undisclosed debt had swirled in the weeks prior, pushing its dollar bonds to record declines and sending its shares to the lowest since 2017.

China Dollar-Bond Demand Muted as Supply of Fresh Deals Dries Up (5:00 a.m. HK)

Chinese dollar-bond sales have had their weakest start to the year since 2019 as the credit crisis in the nation’s property sector rolls on. Stress levels in the offshore market remained at their highest level last month, with returns on dollar notes the worst since March 2020, according to Bloomberg’s China Credit Tracker.

