China Moves to Rein in Yuan After Rally to Highest Since 2018

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank set a weaker-than-expected reference rate for the yuan in a sign of its discomfort with the currency’s rally.

The People’s Bank of China set its daily fixing at 6.3014 per dollar, compared with the average estimate of 6.2955 in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. The onshore yuan extended gains Monday to its highest since 2018.

The yuan is one of the few currencies in Asia to gain in the past week amid a global riskoff move after Russia invaded Ukraine. The nation’s robust trade surplus and expectations that PBOC measures may boost the economy are providing support for the currency.

The central bank had so far refrained from intervening through its daily fixing this year, except for February 7, when it set the reference rate 252 pips weaker than the average forecast, the furthest from analyst estimates since 2018.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.