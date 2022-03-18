(Bloomberg) -- China made its biggest push to weaken the yuan through its currency fixings this week as virus-related curbs and rising commodity prices threatened to slow the economy.

The weekly average of the gap between the People’s Bank of China’s daily yuan reference rate and market estimates widened to 68 basis points, the highest on record since Bloomberg started the survey with analysts and traders in 2018. The bulk of the move came on Monday and Tuesday, when the fixing deviated 150 pips and 129 pips respectively from forecasts.

The weaker fixings are a reminder of the PBOC’s intolerance of the yuan’s relentless advance, especially at a time when the resurgence of Covid cases, rising geopolitical risks and the spike in commodity prices threaten to undermine the 5.5% growth target this year. They could also help correct the divergence in the onshore and offshore yuan, a former State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

“Clearly the authorities are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with yuan strength at a time of slowing economic momentum” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia & Europe Strategist at TD securities. “A stronger yuan will result in worsening exports competitiveness at a time of slowing global activity,” he said.

The onshore yuan has fallen 0.8% this month but it’s still Asia’s second-best performing currency this year. It advanced in the previous two sessions on a relief rally across mainland assets spurred by policy makers’ pledge to support markets and boost the economy. It was unfazed by the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate hike this week, which threatens to hasten outflows from China as the PBOC persists with its easing stance.

Guan Tao, a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and a current member of China FX Committee, said in an interview Tuesday that the weak bias in the fixings could address the structural difference between the onshore and offshore yuan. The gap between the two widened to 295 pips Monday, the highest level since last June. The onshore unit is being supported by dollar selling by exporters, whereas the offshore rate is weighed by stock outflows, Guan said.

The onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.3535 per dollar on Friday while the offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3648 per dollar. Kotecha sees the onshore yuan weakening to 6.45 per dollar by year-end.

False Signal?

The volatile yuan-ruble currency pair and the PBOC’s move to widen its trading band also allows for a larger margin for errors in estimating the yuan fixing.

People familiar with the matter at two quotation banks said, they have not changed their fixing formulation method this week. They asked not to be identified. The China Foreign Exchange Committee, an organization formed by key participants of onshore market under the guidance of the PBOC, didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

“This week’s signal is to remind the market not to push yuan appreciation too far, and to introduce some two-way flexibility,” Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, wrote in a note. “We do not believe the authorities intend to change the trend and engineer a weakening path for the currency,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.