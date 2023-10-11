China Must Play by Rules to Get More IMF Sway, Villeroy Says

(Bloomberg) -- A revision of the International Monetary Fund’s voting shares that benefits emerging market economies including China will at some point be inevitable, but those countries must play by the rules of the global multilateral system, according to France’s central bank chief.

The outdated distribution of quotas — which represent a country’s share of the IMF’s resources and align closely with voting rights — is expected to be a source of major debate this week at the annual gathering of the World Bank and IMF in Marrakesh, Morocco.

At the same time as some countries support emerging market economies getting greater sway at the institution, the IMF has also been caught off guard by China front running its negotiations by striking a separate bilateral debt deal with Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a meeting of the Emerging Markets Forum on the sidelines of the fund’s meeting, Francois Villeroy de Galhau said China and others would in future need to take a fair share in debt restructuring of struggling nations and financing global public goods like climate change.

“We need to move toward unquestionable fairness in the governance of the international financial institutions,” Villeroy said. “This means ensuring a fairer seat at the table for emerging and developing countries. At some point, a revision of the IMF’s quota distribution will be inevitable. But the emerging countries that will benefit from this – including China – will have to accept common rules of the game.”

Villeroy’s comment on the future share of power at the IMF contrast with the position taken by the US, which continues to call for an “equiproportional” increase of quotas that would boost contributions to the fund without reallocating voting shares.

The French central banker said a future shakeup at the IMF could also be an opportunity to create European groupings behind board seats and to change majority voting rules to soften the veto power of some countries.

“As geopolitical rifts deepen and trust fades, it is becoming more and more difficult for the international fora – including the IMF and multilateral development banks – to deliver on their mandates,” Villeroy said. “Only a system in which each country feels legitimately represented will be viable in the long term.”

The Frenchman was also skeptical about the decline in the dominance of the US dollar as China makes efforts to promote the yuan as a reserve currency.

“It would be worse than anything else to shift from a dollar-dominated system to a confrontational non-system,” Villeroy said. “Fragmentation, especially if it is disorderly, would generate instability and inefficiency.”

--With assistance from Christopher Condon.

(Update with additional comments from Bank of France chief)

