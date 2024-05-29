(Bloomberg) -- US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Chinese firms must cease supplying components that can be utilized by Russia in weapons used to attack Ukraine or face consequences.

“My trip confirms that we need to do more” on sanctions to stop Russia from getting access to key components, “particularly from China,” Adeyemo said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday in Kyiv amid air raid sirens.

The US and its allies are “open to sanctioning” any company or individual helping Russia to get access to components that can be used for weapons, he said.

The US has warned China over its trade with Russia and threatened to sanction banks that prop up the Kremlin’s war machine. Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a visit earlier this month to expand cooperation with Moscow against what they said were US efforts at containment.

Adeyemo travels next to Germany, where the Treasury Department says he will deliver “major remarks” in Berlin about further steps the US and its partners must take to tighten sanctions on Moscow and stifle its military supply chain, including access to dual-use goods from China.

“China needs to stop,” Adeyemo said earlier in a media roundtable. “If they don’t, we are going to be forced with members of our coalition to take actions.” He added that Putin’s first trip of his new term was to China because he needs components to “build weapons for this war.”

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi to attend a summit to discuss Ukraine’s peace blueprint.

The US is increasingly focused on disrupting Russia’s weapon supply chains, Adeyemo said Wednesday, and added that Russia is relying more on smaller banks to avoid US sanctions, which the Treasury Department says has targeted 80% of the country’s banking assets.

Adeyemo’s visit to Kyiv comes after Group of Seven finance ministers meeting in Italy discussed ways to tap future revenues from about $280 billion in immobilized Russian central bank funds, a plan supporters expect will unlock about $50 billion in new aid. His boss, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said last week she’s “feeling good” about the direction of the talks, with the group’s leaders set to decide the issue in June.

Ukraine is currently struggling to defend the Kharkiv region from Russian air attacks, given its proximity to the border. With Russia’s military offensive gaining ground, focus among Ukraine’s allies has shifted on securing medium-term assistance for the war-torn nation, and sending a strong signal to Moscow that the US and other G-7 nations are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Adeyemo met with members of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, and discussed the more than $85 billion in budget support from the US and allies, as well as reform efforts taken by the government in Kyiv, such as revenue generation and anti-corruption measures. Such reforms are necessary for joining alliances such as the European Union, which will begin negotiations on membership June 25.

