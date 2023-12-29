(Bloomberg) -- China named navy veteran Dong Jun as its new defense minister, a move that could help restart top-level military talks with the US that have been restrained by Beijing’s delay in filling the post.

Dong’s appointment was announced by the country’s top legislator on Friday, ending weeks of speculation over who would occupy the role Li Shangfu was ousted from in October, without explanation. He is the first defense minister to come from a naval background.

That departure from precedent comes as China’s military has been rocked by a series of personnel purges this year. That includes the abrupt removal of two top leaders of the rocket force from which defense ministers have previously been picked. Three senior executives at Chinese defense suppliers were abruptly exiled from a top Communist Party advisory body this week.

Dong’s promotion “is a sign of China designating the South China Sea as a new priority area of geopolitical contestation between China and the US,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub. It also suggests purges in the rocket force and military procurement department, which is under investigation, are continuing, he added.

His appointment will also help smooth the path for the resumption of top-level military talks between Beijing and Washington, which were suspended after then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022. A senior US military official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said such talks would resume in January.

Former defense minister Li had been unable to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, because he was subject to US sanctions. President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden pledged to resume high-level military talks during their meeting in California last month.

China’s new top military diplomat doesn’t sit on the national Central Military Commission, meaning Xi has picked him over members of that body. General Liu Zhenli, chief of the commission’s joint staff department, was viewed a top contender.

Dong does, however, have extensive experience in China’s navy, which has been projecting its force in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait this year, attracting criticism from the US. He has also worked in the Taiwan Strait, one of the biggest flashpoints in Beijing’s fragile relationship with the Washington.

He was appointed head of the world’s largest navy by number of vessels in 2021, a role now occupied by General Hu Zhongming, state media revealed earlier this week.

The new defense minister was also previously a deputy commander of the Southern Military Command, which looks after the South China Sea, where China has territorial disputes with neighboring nations including the Philippines and Vietnam. The US conducts freedom of navigation operations in those waters, frustrating Beijing.

Dong was also a deputy commander of Eastern Military Command’s navy force. The fleet is in charge of the East China Sea, including the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own. The force conducted drills around the island after Pelosi’s visit last year.

--With assistance from Lucille Liu.

