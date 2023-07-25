(Bloomberg) -- China’s Qin Gang has become his nation’s shortest-ever serving foreign minister, after being removed from his post just seven months into the job and replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi.

The nation’s top legislative body made the announcement at a snap meeting Tuesday, state media reported, without giving an explanation for the abrupt personnel change.

Qin’s removal ends a month of speculation over his official status, after the former Chinese ambassador to the US mysteriously dropped from public view without explanation.

The report did not specify if Wang’s surprise return was permanent. The top diplomat has already been filling in for the foreign minister in recent weeks.

“China wants to avoid embarrassment of continuously having Wang Yi appearing in foreign minister level meetings without having an appropriate title,” Wen-ti Sung, non-resident fellow at Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub.

China’s Foreign Ministry had previously said Qin was suffering from a “physical condition,” an explanation it has not repeated.

(Updates throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.