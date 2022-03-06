(Bloomberg) -- China’s government should continue to reduce the interest rate burden on consumers and businesses in addition to tax cuts in order to fuel consumption in the economy, a top economic official said.

“Reducing taxes and fees is important, but so is reducing interest rates,” Yang Weimin, former vice minister of the Office of the Central Leading Group on Financial and Economic Affairs, said in an interview with the 21st Century Business Herald.

He was discussing the government’s economic targets announced at the opening of the annual National People’s Congress, which included a growth goal of about 5.5% for 2022 and 2.5 trillion yuan ($395 billion) of tax cuts and refunds planned for the year. Yang now serves as deputy director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Tax cuts will play “a very important role” in alleviating the operating difficulties of businesses, he said. China cut over 1 trillion yuan in taxes and fees last year, and lowered the average interest rate on corporate loans by 0.1 percentage points, according to Yang.

Lower borrowing costs would help boost consumption by increasing the share of the household sector in national income and reducing the share of the financial sector, he said. Rate cuts for households, as well as lower auction prices of land, are two important ways of reforming the income distribution system to boost household income, Yang said.

When commenting on China’s growth target this year, Yang described it as a goal that requires “hard work” to achieve, citing the lackluster economic performance in the third and fourth quarters.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.