China Needs to Spend $2.9 Trillion on New Planes and Services, Boeing Says

(Bloomberg) -- China will need to spend $2.9 trillion on new aircraft and ground services over the next two decades -- 7% more than last year’s estimate -- as an expanding middle class and infrastructure improvements drive demand for air travel, according to Boeing Co.

The country’s carriers will need 8,090 new airplanes over the coming 20 years worth nearly $1.3 trillion, Boeing said Tuesday in its annual outlook on China’s commercial aviation market. They’ll need to spend another $1.6 trillion on services such as cargo operations and maintenance, it said.

The projections show that China’s importance to Chicago-based Boeing is increasing, despite challenges the company faces from the ongoing trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies and the grounding of its 737 Max fleet.

Boeing said China would need 5,960 new single-aisle planes, accounting for 74% of the new deliveries over the next 20 years. Its wide-body airplane fleet will triple, with demand for 1,780 new planes. China accounts for 15% of the world’s commercial fleet, a figure likely to expand to 18% by 2038, according to Boeing. It said the country is on track to become the world’s biggest aviation market within the next decade.

