(Bloomberg) -- China new home prices fell for a sixth month and values in the secondary market plunged the most in nine years, underscoring why authorities are stepping up efforts to address the property slump.

New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.37% from October, when they declined 0.38%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Friday. Existing-home prices tumbled 0.79%, the most since October 2014.

China’s prolonged housing downturn has weakened the economy and hurt developers that are struggling to repay debts and complete projects. In the latest move to revive demand, authorities relaxed homebuying curbs in Beijing and Shanghai, two of the country’s biggest housing markets.

“The property market slump largely continued in November as more developer defaults further damped buyer confidence,” said Liu Shui, an analyst at China Index Holdings. “Developers will likely resort to steeper price cuts to boost sales toward the year end.”

Other government figures released Friday showed a worsening picture for real estate. Residential property sales slid 4.3% in the first 11 months, deepening from a 3.7% decline a month earlier, the statistics bureau said. Property investment shrank 9.4% in the year to date versus 9.3% previously.

Since late August, China has rolled out fresh measures to support the property sector, adding to a slew of moves over the past year mostly aimed at stoking demand for homes.

Officials in Beijing and Shanghai cut downpayment requirements for first- and second-home buyers, according to announcements Thursday. The cities also changed the definition of so-called non-luxury homes, effectively allowing more residences to qualify for lower mortgage thresholds.

“The easing in Beijing and Shanghai was not entirely a surprise given home sales were fairly grim and credit demand was soft,” said Zerlina Zeng, senior credit analyst at Creditsights Singapore LLC. There is a risk that the loosening of curbs there may “crowd out demand” in lower-tier cities where developers are more reliant on sales, Zeng said.

Other cities are allowing deeper discounts to attract buyers. At least two district governments in Suzhou and Huizhou have given tacit consent to developers to lower prices more than 25% from their peaks, local news outlet Yicai reported earlier this week.

Among the 70 cities, 69 saw existing-home prices drop, with values unchanged only in Hangzhou, the statistics bureau said. That shows declines in the second-hand market are “steeper than ever,” said Yan Yuejin, research director at E-house China Research and Development Institute.

The drop in values is a concern in a country where real estate accounts for about 78% of household wealth — double the US rate. Buyers also remain spooked by construction delays and developer defaults.

Industry giant Country Garden Holdings Co. defaulted on a dollar bond for the first time in late October. China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, narrowly avoided liquidation this month when a winding-up court hearing was postponed, as it struggles to restructure its borrowings.

There have been signs of stronger government support to ease developers’ funding woes. China’s vice housing minister this week pledged to avoid a cascade of debt defaults. Since last month, Bloomberg has reported authorities created a draft list of developers eligible for bank support and may allow lenders to offer them unsecured loans for the first time.

