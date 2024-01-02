(Bloomberg) -- China recorded over 1.72 million inbound and outbound trips per day during the three-day new year’s holiday — similar to levels last seen before the pandemic in 2019 — spurring hopes a travel recovery could boost the sputtering economy.

The figures are up almost sixfold from last year’s levels, according to a statement by National Immigration Administration on Tuesday. They also exceeded the 1.56 million forecast made prior to the holidays.

China has loosened visa restrictions in recent weeks to coax people to travel — both inbound and outbound — and inject life back into its economy. Citizens from six countries including France and Germany can now visit without a visa. China and Thailand on Tuesday agreed on a bilateral deal to waive visa requirements for travelers.

The return of travel is a welcome sign ahead of the Lunar New Year break in February. China’s main holiday is usually one of the busiest times on Earth for travel, but it was muted in 2023 as restrictions had only recently been lifted and there was a wide Covid outbreak, making people even less willing to risk going abroad.

