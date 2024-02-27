China New Year Travel Hit Record With Most Trips Made by Car

(Bloomberg) -- China’s domestic travel hit a record during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday, with both railway and air trips reaching new highs and driving becoming a dominant way for many Chinese travelers.

A total of 7.2 billion trips have been made so far during the 40-day holiday period that ends March 5, Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng said at a press briefing Wednesday. That represents an increase of 10.6% from 2023 and 9.1% from 2019, he said.

Rail and air travel both hit record highs, Li said, without giving a detailed breakdown. And a record of more than 5.8 million trips were made by car, accounting for more than 80% of all journeys.

“Driving has become the absolute dominant way in this year’s Spring Festival, meaning a major structural shift,” Li said.

The country’s transport authorities expect a record 9 billion trips during the holiday period, and there are still six days to go before the travel rush officially ends.

In addition, a total number of 61.3 billion domestic trips were made in all of 2023, a 31% increase from 2022, and a 0.8% gain from 2019, the year before the pandemic hit.

