1h ago
China Oct. Manufacturing PMI at 51.4; Est. 51.3
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- National Bureau of Statistics and China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing release figures today.
- Oct. manufacturing PMI forecast range 51.0-52.0 from 24 economists; Sept. 51.5
- Oct. non-manufacturing PMI rises to 56.2 from 55.9 in Sept.; est. 56.0 (14 economists)
- Oct. composite PMI rises to 55.3 from 55.1 in Sept.
- NOTE: Reading above 50 signals expansion, less than 50 a contraction
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.