(Bloomberg) -- China’s government will refund 90% of the unemployment insurance premiums paid in the previous year to small services companies that don’t fire employees or minimize layoffs, the state economic planner said.

The ratio was raised from 60% previously, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a notice Friday.

The policy of a temporary reduction of unemployment insurance and work-related injury insurance rates will be extended in 2022, the NDRC said. Provinces with relatively large balances in their unemployment insurance and work injury insurance funds can delay collection of the funds from catering, retailing and tourism companies for no longer than a year, it said.

