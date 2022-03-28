(Bloomberg) -- China expanded personal income deductions to include childcare expenses for children under the age of three, the government’s latest move to reduce the tax burden for households and encourage families to have more babies.

The deductible amount is 1,000 yuan ($157) per month for each family, according to a statement posted on the Ministry of Finance’s website. The rule takes effect from Jan. 1 retrospectively, it said.

China’s working-age population is shrinking and the number of births continue to decline, threatening the economy’s longer term growth outlook. The government has eased restrictions on the number of children a woman can have and is providing some financial support to families to help boost the birthrate.

