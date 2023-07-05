(Bloomberg) -- China’s Ministry of Commerce held a meeting with some of the world’s leading drugmakers to discuss their business operations as Beijing ramps up efforts to entice foreign investors to revive a cooling economy.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a roundtable on Wednesday with 12 companies including pharmaceutical giants Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. and AstraZeneca Plc as well as medical device maker GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., the ministry said in a statement.

Representatives from the foreign firms spoke about the challenges they face in doing business in China, as well as offered advice on how to address those issues, it said, without providing details. Officials from the country’s drug regulators, the agency that oversees state medical insurance, the government’s intellectual property office and the Ministry of Finance attended.

The meeting underscores China’s efforts to assuage concerns that unpredictable policy making and heightened geopolitical tensions are deterring foreign investors. US Treasury Secretary is set to visit the Asian nation this week in effort to mend ties with the world’s second-biggest economy, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on nations to spurn decoupling.

Wang told drugmakers that the Chinese government is committed to optimizing the business environment as it attaches great importance on attracting foreign investment. The comments echo previous pledges, including from Xi, aimed at attracting overseas investors as officials look to boost a flagging economic recovery.

Western drugmakers have faced significant changes to their businesses in recent years as China implemented a raft of reforms for its pharmaceutical sector and the government pushes the development of its domestic biotech industry.

A core point of contention has been the cost of medications. Beijing’s campaign to reduce prices pits local generic manufacturers against foreign rivals and has seen overseas firms lose sizable hospital procurement deals. Companies including Merck and Roche Holding AG have also lost market share after Chinese firms developed similar products that can be sold much cheaper.

Separately, local media outlet Yicai reported that Moderna Inc. is set to announce its first investment in China, totaling about $1 billion as early as Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chen Jinin, the top Communist Party official in Shanghai met with the chief executive officer of Merck KGaA, according to the municipal government.

