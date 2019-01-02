(Bloomberg) -- China’s oil stocks slumped in Hong Kong, with Cnooc Ltd. in line for its biggest drop since January 2016.

Cnooc lost 7.1 percent, the worst performer on the Hang Seng Index, amid investor concern a slowing economy will hurt oil demand. PetroChina Co. was down 5.7 percent as of 3:22 p.m. local time, while Sinopec, officially known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., fell 3.2 percent.

Both the official and Caixin Media Co. manufacturing PMIs for December fell into contraction territory this week, adding to worries over China’s economy. As well, oil futures in New York fell as much as 2.1 percent as the sector started 2019 with the same volatility that marked the end of last year.

"The latest PMI is very bad, and it’s obviously bad news for oil producers," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International. "The economic weakness affects oil demand and prices directly, and obviously the price outlook is bad as demand is falling."

Meanwhile, China’s state assets regulator is checking on the financial status of derivative trading accounts at some major state companies following losses at a unit of oil giant Sinopec, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Two top officials at Sinopec’s Unipec, one of China’s most powerful traders, were suspended last week after losses on bets related to oil prices in the second half of 2018.

The sell-off in Chinese oil stocks was reflected elsewhere in the region, with the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Energy Index losing 2.4 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeanny Yu in Hong Kong at jyu107@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Philip Glamann, Ramsey Al-Rikabi

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.