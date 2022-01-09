(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

  • Delta has been bad for China’s consumption. Omicron could be worse, according to Bloomberg Economics
  • Australian households are already spending less as the fast-spreading omicron variant keeps shoppers at home and squeezes remaining demand, sparking a slew of forecast downgrades
  • With the omicron wave of the pandemic rapidly spreading across the U.S., the robust economic recovery is facing a new threat that policymakers have little control over: people calling in sick
  • U.S. employers added fewer jobs in December than forecast, while the jobless rate fell below 4% and wages jumped
    • The U.S. jobs report likely will alleviate any lingering doubts on the part of more-dovish FOMC members, Bloomberg Economics Says
  • U.S. inflation probably hit the fastest in four decades, helping explain a shift in the Fed’s approach to monetary policy
    • Expectations for the Fed to begin raising rates in March are soaring in the wake of a slide in U.S. unemployment
    • San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she favors raising rates “gradually” and moving on to shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet more quickly than last time
  • China should take into account carbon neutrality goals when setting monetary policies, local media cited Zhu Min, a former deputy managing director of the IMF, as saying
  • Sri Lanka’s central bank reduced gold holdings in December to boost liquidity of its foreign exchange reserves
  • The ECB’s inflation forecasts may need to be revised upward
    • Inflation in the euro region accelerated, defying expectations for a slowdown and complicating the task for ECB officials who insist the current spike is temporary
  • Concern among some big European nations about economic fallout raises the risk of a split with the U.S. on how strongly to hit Russia with fresh sanctions if it invades Ukraine
  • Canada’s labor market beat expectations in December, a strong end to a record year for employment gains
  • The Fed has managed to do something rarely seen these days: Get members of the Democratic and Republican parties to agree

