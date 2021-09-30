(Bloomberg) -- China’s central government officials ordered the country’s top state-owned energy companies -- from coal to electricity and oil -- to secure supplies for this winter at all costs, according to people familiar with the matter.

The order came directly from Vice Premier Han Zheng, who supervises the nation’s energy sector and industrial production, and was delivered during an emergency meeting earlier this week with officials from Beijing’s state-owned assets regulator and economic planning agency, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter. Blackouts won’t be tolerated, the people said.

Oil futures erased earlier losses in New York. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed as much as 0.8% to $75.39 a barrel on Nymex. Chinese coal futures earlier surged to a record as the country grapples with shortages of the fuel ahead of a week-long holiday. Prices have more than doubled this year amid soaring electricity demand from factories and slow output growth from mines.

The emergency meeting underscores the critical situation in China. A severe energy crisis has gripped the country, and several regions have had to curtail power to the industrial sector, while some residential areas have even faced sudden blackouts.

Calls to the state council went unanswered outside business hours.

In a sign of how worried Chinese officials are, Premier Li Keqiang has vowed that every effort will be taken to maintain economic growth. China will ensure the needs of basic livelihoods are met and will keep industrial and supply chains stable, Li was cited as saying by China National radio during a meeting with foreign diplomats Thursday.

