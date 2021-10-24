(Bloomberg) --

China warned that new infections will increase in the coming days after the latest outbreak, which is fueled by the delta variant, expanded to 11 provinces.

Top U.S. health officials signaled confidence that children ages 5 to 11 will begin getting Covid-19 vaccines by early November. The Pfizer vaccines will likely be given at pediatricians’ offices rather than at pharmacies or large sites.

Russian cases and deaths remained near records Sunday ahead of strict nationwide curbs. As cases in the U.K. rise, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told the BBC that the data don’t currently suggest a need for stronger restrictions.

Key Developments:

Brooklyn Protesters Support NBA’s Irving (6:47 a.m. NY)

Flag-waving protesters marched in Brooklyn to support Nets guard Kyrie Irving, sidelined because he refuses to follow a vaccine mandate that applies to professional athletes playing in New York City.

“Let Kyrie play!” read signs outside Barclays Center. A small group briefly broke through the barriers as fans were lined up to enter the team’s opening game at home, the Associated Press reported. Security guards closed the doors.

Irving said on Instagram Live earlier this month that he “chose” not to be vaccinated. “This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization,” he said. “This is about my life and what I am choosing to do.”

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive (2:17 p.m. NY)

U.K. pop star Ed Sheeran told fans he’s tested positive and will perform and do interviews from home.

“I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran, 30, wrote on Instagram.

Florida Surgeon General Refused to Wear Mask (1:57 p.m. NY)

Florida’s new surgeon general refused to wear a mask offered to him by a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition -- and she ultimately asked him to leave her office.

The encounter, earlier reported by Florida Politics, took place between Senator Tina Polsky and Joseph Ladapo, who met her in her office regarding his upcoming confirmation after being appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“He’s very smug,” Polsky said. “And I told him several times, ‘I have this very serious medical condition.’ And he said, ‘That’s OK,’ like it basically has nothing to do with what we are talking about.’”

Ladapo has questioned the vaccine’s efficacy and safety, and like DeSantis, opposes shot mandates. Florida was hit hard by the latest wave of the virus, accounting at one point for a fifth of U.S. cases.

Pediatricians Should Vaccinate Kids, Gottlieb Says (1:09 p.m. NY)

Children ages 5 to 11 should be vaccinated in their pediatrician’s offices, said Scott Gottlieb, former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He’s a board member of Pfizer Inc., whose vaccine is to be considered for authorization for young children.

“Getting children vaccinated is a much more consultative endeavor,” Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “You don’t want children to have to go to mass vaccination sites or even necessarily a pharmacy. You want them to go into the comfort of their own pediatrician’s office.”

He said the vaccine, developed with BioNTec SE, will be packaged for doctors’ offices.

U.S. Kids Set for Shots by Early November (11:30 a.m. NY)

Two top U.S. health officials signaled confidence that children ages 5 to 11 will begin getting Covid-19 vaccines by early November.

“If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval ... it’s entirely possible if not very likely that vaccines will be available for children from five to 11 within the first week or two of November,” Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

His comments were echoed by Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which must ultimately approve the shots. “There will be vaccine out there so children can start rolling up their sleeves,” Walensky said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Health experts say vaccinating children will be a key step in helping end the U.S. outbreak, though a Kaiser Family Foundation study found in September that only about a third of parents would vaccinate their children immediately. Almost 65 million eligible Americans ages 12 and older are not vaccinated.

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Tuesday to consider data for children’s use of the vaccine by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. Approval by the FDA and the CDC is also required.

Sunak Plays Down New U.K. Curbs (6:18 a.m. NY)

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told the BBC that available Covid-19 data don’t support a move to harsher restrictions.

Speaking against a backdrop of rising virus cases and ahead of his budget this week, Sunak said a return to the furlough program that saw the government pay as much as 80% of the wages of idled workers was not on the cards. “We don’t envisage having to impose significant economic restrictions in the way that we had to over the last year.”

Malaysia Sees Further Drop in Cases (4:49 p.m. HK)

Malaysia recorded the fewest cases since the end of June.

The Southeast Asian country added 5,666 new infections Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to more than 2.43 million, according to a tweet by Health Malaysia Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah. Meanwhile, almost 95% of Malaysia’s adult population have received a complete dose of vaccines, according to the health ministry’s data.

Russia Deaths, Cases Remain Near Record (4:17 p.m. HK)

Russian coronavirus cases and deaths remained near record levels on Sunday ahead of the implementation of strict nationwide curbs to stem a surge in infections.

There were 35,660 new cases and 1,072 deaths over the past day, slightly below records set Saturday, according to data from the national coronavirus headquarters. Last week, President Vladimir Putin ordered nationwide non-working days for the first week of November to slow the spread, while Moscow will be closed for most business from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7.

China Expects Outbreak to Widen (4:08 p.m. HK)

China’s new Covid-19 infections will increase in coming days and the areas affected by the pandemic may continue to expand.

The current outbreak in China is caused by the delta variant, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, said at a briefing in Beijing on Sunday. The outbreak has expanded to 11 provinces in the week since Oct. 17, Mi Feng, a spokesman for the commission, said at the same briefing.

Earlier on Sunday, Beijing authorities announced the city is halting cross-province tourism and closing card and majhong rooms. China’s capital will also cut the number of large events and increase supervision over small clinics and pharmacies, according to the official WeChat account of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

Belgium to Weigh Stricter Rules (3:21 p.m. HK)

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo will meet with his cabinet Monday to discuss the virus situation and consider tighter curbs. The government is mulling a return to stricter mask rules, Belga reports, citing a government spokesman. Belgium, like other European countries, is seeing rising infections, with more than 8.5 million of a population of about 11.5 million being fully vaccinated.

