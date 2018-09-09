(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

China’s chances of escaping the trade conflict with the U.S. with only minor damage to its economy just got slimmer. Bloomberg Economics’ Qian Wan echoes that

Japanese wage gains are starting to look durable enough to encourage workers to spend, providing a stronger foundation for the Bank of Japan’s campaign to stoke prices. The BOJ won’t be making another policy tweak any time soon, a former central bank official reckons

The Italian government knows it must cut its debt load and keep the budget deficit in check in order to promote growth and gradually implement its sweeping government spending program, its finance minister says. Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the nation’s budget has a cushion of about 30 billion euros ($35 billion) that will provide enough liquidity to help stabilize bond markets

If U.S. sanctions flip Russia to basket case from haven, a fresh stampede from emerging markets could be in the cards

