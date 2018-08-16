(Bloomberg) -- China’s patent grab suggests it’s playing a long game to secure the lead in a range of strategic industries, according to Bloomberg Economics. The U.S. and Japan are far ahead in the race for intellectual property rights, evident in their large surpluses in revenue from patent and technology transfers. What’s clear though: China is making a powerful effort to secure know-how that could pay off for Chinese industry and growth in the years ahead.

