(Bloomberg) -- China plans to promote larger-scale use of non-hydro energy storage technologies at lower costs in order to backup the world’s biggest fleet of wind and solar power plants.

The country aims to cut the cost of electrochemical energy storage systems by 30% by 2025, according to a five-year plan released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration.

The two agencies also plan to complete the commercialization of new-type energy storage systems --meaning all technologies except pumped hydro -- by 2030. Last July, they had announced a target to install 30 gigawatts of new-type energy storage capacity by 2025.

The country will seek breakthroughs in long-duration storage technologies such as compressed air, hydrogen, and thermal energy, and aim for self-reliance in key fields, the plan outlines. It will conduct pilot programs using various technologies to meet different storage duration requirements, lasting from minutes to months, the plan said.

China will promote storage technologies and green hydrogen production in accordance with a massive wind and solar capacity build-out in desert areas, so as to allow exports of large-scale clean energy to other regions, the plan said. The country will also explore storage technologies for power produced by offshore wind farms, so as to reduce transmission capacity needs and improve the utilization rate of the electricity generated.

