(Bloomberg) -- China will conduct targeted education and intervention among men who have sex with men as it tries to curb the spread of mpox amid reports that infections are surging in high-risk groups.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention asked its local branches to mobilize volunteers and social organizations to reach out to “priority groups,” including men who have sex with men, to educate them about the disease previously known as monkeypox and improve access to tests and treatment. The protocol for the campaign was released Thursday by the National Health Commission.

The effort includes having local CDC workers post educational posters at venues including bars, lounges and bathhouses frequented by those groups, and provide referrals for testing and medical services. It also seeks to engage at-risk communities through dating apps and websites, while respecting privacy.

China’s detailed plan to curb mpox’s spread comes after health authorities reported more than 100 of the often sexually-transmitted infections in June. While still a small number, the outbreak marks a big jump from the sporadic, single-digit cases the country has randomly disclosed since the first reports emerged in China last year.

European governments and the World Health Organization credited outreach to high-risk individuals for blunting mpox’s spread in the region last year, when vaccine supply was tight.

Such outreach is also an important part of China’s efforts to control mpox, and the CDC has experience working with high-risk groups to mitigate the spread of HIV. Still, it remains unclear how effective it will be now, when LGBTQ+ groups are increasingly under pressure and a prominent center for the community in Beijing was shut down earlier this year.

While younger generations in China have largely adopted more open and inclusive attitude toward LGBTQ+ communities, there remains a lack of public support and official recognition.

The new protocol allows home isolation for people infected with mpox but doesn’t mention any vaccination plan. China’s state-owned vaccine developer Sinopharm isolated the virus last year, and has been developing shot against mpox.

