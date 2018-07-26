China Plans Retaliation for Any Amount of U.S. Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government has a plan to retaliate against increases in U.S. tariffs regardless of the volume of goods targeted, according to an official in Beijing.

China is ready to respond to measures from U.S. President Donald Trump whether they involve $16 billion or $200 billion of Chinese imports, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

