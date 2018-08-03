China announced a list of US$60 billion worth of U.S. imports it plans to apply tariffs on should the Trump administration follow through with its latest trade threats.

Duties ranging from 5 per cent to 25 per cent will be levied on 5,207 kinds of American imports if the U.S. delivers its proposed taxes on another US$200 billion of Chinese goods, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website late Friday.

The retaliation stands to further inflame tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and echoes China’s response to the previous round of tariffs which took effect last month.

President Donald Trump this week ordered officials to consider imposing a 25 per cent tax on US$200 billion worth of imported Chinese goods, up from an initial 10 per cent rate. The move was intended to bring China back to the negotiating table for talks over U.S. demands for structural changes to the Chinese economy and a cut in the bilateral trade deficit.

The Trump administration slapped duties on US$34 billion of Chinese goods last month, which prompted immediate retaliation from China, and another US$16 billion will likely follow in the coming days or weeks.