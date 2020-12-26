(Bloomberg) -- China will hold the annual session of the National People’s Congress from March 5 next year in Beijing, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The country’s highest-profile annual political meeting was delayed this year for the first time in decades amid the coronavirus pandemic. The gathering of the NPC usually runs for about two weeks in Beijing and is attended by President Xi Jinping and other top leaders.

The meeting’s proposed agenda for 2021 includes a review on government reports, an examination of the national economy and on the so-called 14th five-year plan, Xinhua said. The decision was made at a meeting of the standing committee on Saturday. The annual session will also review national and local budgets for 2020 and discuss on budgeting proposals for 2021, the report said.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body whose annual meeting is held in conjunction with the NPC, will gather on March 4, Xinhua said.

