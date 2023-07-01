China Plans to Name Pan Gongsheng as New PBOC Governor: WSJ

(Bloomberg) -- China plans to appoint Pan Gongsheng as the central bank’s new governor, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Pan, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, is likely to first be named as the bank’s Communist Party chief before becoming governor, which requires appointment by the state, the report said.

