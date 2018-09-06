Sep 6, 2018
China Plays Bulwark, U.S. Jobs Mirage, Japan's QE Risks: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- China’s growing share of the global economy means its familiar role as the bulwark between emerging market pain and developed economies has never been more crucial
- U.S. economic activity continues to build momentum, but the August jobs data may suggest otherwise -- at least at first glance, argues Carl Riccadonna
- Momma knows best? The Bank of Japan should gradually reduce its corporate bond purchases because they’re raising the risk of reckless spending by firms, a former BOJ executive director says
- Meanwhile, after two terms of mixed reform results, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is vowing to tackle some of Japan’s most chronic challenges in his third
- Despite wide-ranging reforms put in place after the global financial crisis, central banks are in worse shape to combat another one
- New York chief John Williams says the Fed shouldn’t hesitate to invert the yield curve if it becomes necessary to achieve the central bank’s targets. Jerome Powell also has a big question to grapple with
- Pacific peso. Australia’s dollar is finding itself in unusual company, getting sold along with former emerging-market darlings such as the rupiah and rupee. On the rupiah, a question arising now is what constitutes a safe level of public debt for Indonesia
- Qian Wan digs into Guangdong’s data to see how China is holding up in the trade war
- Some of America’s most prominent technology companies and retailers made a last-minute push to convince President Trump to reverse course on a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports
- Mario Draghi’s rate hike is under threat from a combination of Italy’s populists and trade tensions, as this chart shows. Still, the consensus of economists is that Draghi will -- just -- manage to raise rates before his terms ends in October 2019
- Here’s what happened in the world economy this week and what it means
To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.