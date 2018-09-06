(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

China’s growing share of the global economy means its familiar role as the bulwark between emerging market pain and developed economies has never been more crucial

U.S. economic activity continues to build momentum, but the August jobs data may suggest otherwise -- at least at first glance, argues Carl Riccadonna

Momma knows best? The Bank of Japan should gradually reduce its corporate bond purchases because they’re raising the risk of reckless spending by firms, a former BOJ executive director says

Meanwhile, after two terms of mixed reform results, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is vowing to tackle some of Japan’s most chronic challenges in his third

Despite wide-ranging reforms put in place after the global financial crisis, central banks are in worse shape to combat another one

New York chief John Williams says the Fed shouldn’t hesitate to invert the yield curve if it becomes necessary to achieve the central bank’s targets. Jerome Powell also has a big question to grapple with

Pacific peso. Australia’s dollar is finding itself in unusual company, getting sold along with former emerging-market darlings such as the rupiah and rupee. On the rupiah, a question arising now is what constitutes a safe level of public debt for Indonesia

Qian Wan digs into Guangdong’s data to see how China is holding up in the trade war

Some of America’s most prominent technology companies and retailers made a last-minute push to convince President Trump to reverse course on a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports

Mario Draghi’s rate hike is under threat from a combination of Italy’s populists and trade tensions, as this chart shows. Still, the consensus of economists is that Draghi will -- just -- manage to raise rates before his terms ends in October 2019

Here’s what happened in the world economy this week and what it means

