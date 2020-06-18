(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank wants the flow of credit to the economy to increase to at least 30 trillion yuan ($4.2 trillion) this year, as part of efforts to push the economy out of the coronavirus-induced slump.

That would represent a 17% expansion from 2019’s 25.6 trillion yuan in new credit including government bond issuance, according to Bloomberg calculations. Of that, new yuan-denominated bank loans should rise to around 20 trillion yuan, Governor Yi Gang said in a speech Thursday. That would be a 19% increase on 2019.

“In the second half of the year, we expect monetary policy to keep ensuring reasonable and ample liquidity,” Yi said. “We need to pay attention to the side effects of the policies, keep the total amount appropriate and consider in advance good timing for an exit from the policy tools.”

China Asks Banks to Forgo $211 Billion to Help Boost Economy

Yi repeated an earlier statement from Premier Li Keqiang that banks will need to sacrifice 1.5 trillion yuan in profits this year. That will happen in three ways-- lowering interest rates, using monetary policy tools to directly finance the real economy, and reducing banks’ charges, Yi said.

China Signals Further Reserve Ratio Cut to Spur Bank Lending

The comments came after China’s cabinet signaled that the central bank will act to make more liquidity available to banks so they can lend more, including by cutting the amount of money they have to keep in reserve. China will reduce the reserve requirement ratio and use its relending policy to keep liquidity ample, state television reported Wednesday, citing a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li.

