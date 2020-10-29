12h ago
China Pledges Quality Growth in New 5-Year Economic Plan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China unveiled the first glimpses of its economic plans for the next five years, without mentioning what speed of growth it’s targeting.
Initial details released by the Communist Party’s Central Committee Thursday stressed the need for quality growth. It pledged to develop a robust domestic market.
The overall plan is expected to focus on technological innovation, consumption, pollution control and more promises to continue opening the economy to foreign competition.
