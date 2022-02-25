(Bloomberg) -- China’s Politburo vowed to strengthen macroeconomic policies to stabilize the economy this year, suggesting more support could be on the cards to boost growth ahead of a key leadership meeting later this year.

The Communist Party’s top officials, at a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, called for stronger prevention of financial risks to maintain stability, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. The officials met to review the government’s work report, which outlines China’s key economic targets, due to be published when the annual legislative meetings kick off next week.

The 25-member Politburo reiterated the need to prioritize economic stability this year, a key consideration for officials ahead of the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress, during which Xi is widely expected to seek to stay on as leader. Growth remains soft due to an ongoing property slump, fresh virus outbreaks and disruptions due to public holidays.

China will strive to hit this year’s annual economic and social development goals and tasks, the Politburo said, without giving details. It will also continue with reforms to stimulate market entities and work to expand domestic demand.

“We’ve come into the late part of the first quarter. Top leaders may want to set a tone for the National People’s Congress so that the issue of stabilizing economic growth will be brought to greater prominence during legislators’ discussions,” said Chen Xingdong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas SA.

The government usually discloses its economic growth target for the year at the NPC meeting. Major banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. expect policy makers to set a growth target of above 5%.

The leaders also called for a stronger role for the party’s leadership in the financial sector, after reviewing the result of disciplinary inspections of 25 financial regulators and institutions. They also vowed to start a campaign to crack down on “revolving doors,” or corruptive ties, between officials and businesses.

Officials said China will continue to focus on technological innovation, high-quality growth, and coordinate its pandemic controls and economic development. They reiterated that China will ensure the economy operates within a reasonable range and maintain social order ahead of the Communist Party Congress later this year.

