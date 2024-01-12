(Bloomberg) -- China asked local governments to better support developers’ financing needs, including drafting a list of projects eligible for funding, as the country seeks to arrest the prolonged downturn in its housing market.

In a joint notice sent by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and National Administration of Financial Regulation on Friday, regulators asked local governments to co-ordinate and offer more targeted support for the reasonable financing needs of developers.

It also urged financial institutions to not blindly withdraw loans for property projects that are temporarily facing difficulties, and instead support them with measures like extending existing loans.

China’s extended property downturn has been a major headwind for the economy and ratcheted up pressure on developers that are struggling to repay debts and complete projects. It’s sparked a raft of moves from authorities to stem the downward spiral, including relaxing homebuying curbs in Beijing and Shanghai, the country’s biggest markets.

Local governments will also assess the construction status of projects in their region, as well as the financial soundness of the developers backing them, and draw up a list of those that are eligible for financial support, according to the notice.

The value of new home sales among the 100 biggest real estate companies fell 34.6% in December from a year earlier to 451.3 billion yuan ($63 billion), compared with a 29.6% decline in November.

