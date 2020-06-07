(Bloomberg) -- China’s ambassador to the U.K. said that Boris Johnson’s plans to seek alternatives to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in the 5G network could spoil plans for Chinese companies to build nuclear power plants and the HS2 high-speed rail network, the Sunday Times reported.

Liu Xiaoming signaled that Beijing is viewing the decision over Huawei as “a litmus test of whether Britain is a true and faithful partner of China,” the newspaper reported the ambassador telling business leaders, saying that the words were “interpreted as a threat by those listening.”

Read more: U.K. on Collision Course With China From Hong Kong to Huawei

China General Nuclear Power Corp. plans to build its own nuclear reactor at Bradwell in Essex, according to the newspaper report. China has a minority share in nuclear power plants at Hinkley Point in Somerset and Sizewell C in Suffolk, both in partnership with EDF of France.

Read more: U.K. Opens Talks With Huawei Rival as Johnson Confronts China

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.