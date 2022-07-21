(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set for the first visit to China by a foreign leader since the Olympics in February, a sign the diplomatic isolation of the world’s No. 2 economy due to its Covid Zero strategy may be easing.

Jokowi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during the July 25-26 trip for “an in-depth exchange of views focusing on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The visit could be a sign that Beijing is beginning to open its doors to more foreign dignitaries. They’ve largely been absent from China’s capital since the start of the pandemic except for the games in February, when leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin entered a bubble set up to keep visitors separate from the general public.

A trickle of diplomats, such as Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and US climate envoy John Kerry, have traveled to neighboring Tianjin for meetings with senior Chinese officials. Xi has preferred to communicate with leaders like US President Joe Biden and Group of 20 counterparts via video call.

China’s zero-tolerance approach to eliminating the coronavirus within its borders has been vigorously enforced in Beijing. Officials are keen to prevent a widespread outbreak, especially before a congress of the ruling Communist Party later this year that’s expected to give Xi an unprecedented third term in power.

The last time Xi himself traveled to a foreign country was just before the central city of Wuhan was locked down in January 2020. He did travel to Hong Kong to swear in Chief Executive John Lee on July 1.

