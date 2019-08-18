(Bloomberg) -- Police in Fujian province have started an investigation into a package containing a gun delivered by FedEx Corp. to a company in China, state media Xinhua News Agency reported.

The weapon is in police possession, according to the Xinhua. Calls made by Bloomberg to FedEx’s China offices went unanswered outside of business hours.

The report confirmed an earlier tweet by Hu Xijin, Global Times editor-in-chief, who said the package was sent from a U.S. client to a sporting goods company in the southeastern province of Fujian. He didn’t say where he got the information.

China has been preparing to add FedEx to a blacklist of so-called unreliable entities, people familiar with the matter have said. The Memphis, Tennessee-based courier first drew the ire of Chinese officials after Huawei Technologies Co. said that documents it asked to be shipped from Japan to China were instead diverted to the U.S. without authorization.

The Global Times is a Chinese tabloid run by the People’s Daily, which is the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party. Hu has said the paper voices opinions that official sources can’t, and often cites sources without identifying them.

