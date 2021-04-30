(Bloomberg) -- China Development Bank, Agricultural Development Bank of China and the Export-Import Bank of China, the nation’s three policy banks, delayed the release of their 2020 earnings results, they said in regulatory filings.

The delay, which also occurred last year, is because the review process hasn’t completed, according to statements from China Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of China. Seperately, Agricultural Development Bank said regulators haven’t reviewed its earnings data. The results were originally due before April 30.

The three policy banks finance state projects and economic and trade development. Their yuan-denominated bonds are popular among foreign investors, who primarily stick to debt sold by the lenders as well as those issued by the central government. The three banks, all wholly owned by the central government agencies, had about 28 trillion yuan ($4.3 trillion) of combined assets and more than 140 billion yuan of total profits in 2019.

China financial companies’ health has been under the spotlight after the state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co. missed a March deadline for releasing its 2020 results. Financials was the second worst-performing sector in the MSCI China Index.

The banks in 2019 delayed their earnings releases as well, citing the pandemic, internal work arrangement and unfinished regulatory review.

