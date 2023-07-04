You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 4, 2023
China Postpones Beijing Trip by Top European Diplomat, EU Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government has postponed a trip to Beijing by Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, which had been due next week, a spokesperson for Borrell said Tuesday.
No details were given on the postponement.
The EU’s ambassador to Beijing Jorge Toledo said earlier that Borrell would arrive in Beijing next Monday and meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other senior officials there.
READ: Top Europe Diplomat to Visit China as Economic Rivalry Grows
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin avoided a question over why the trip was postponed when asked Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
China “attaches great importance” to ties with the EU, Wang said, adding that Borrell was welcome to come on “on the proper date.”
--With assistance from Philip Glamann.
(Updates with comment from China’s Foreign Ministry.)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:35
Insolvencies on the rise amid interest rate squeeze: Former Bank of Canada economist
-
5:54
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
-
9:44
Canadians less keen to buy EVs, despite government policy push: Study
-
5:28
Can AI help farmers adapt to extreme weather?
-
5:13
Calgary officials, business leaders on the transition to becoming a tech hub
-
9:29
Collision conference 2023: Canada wants to become a hub for AI