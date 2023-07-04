(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government has postponed a trip to Beijing by Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, which had been due next week, a spokesperson for Borrell said Tuesday.

No details were given on the postponement.

The EU’s ambassador to Beijing Jorge Toledo said earlier that Borrell would arrive in Beijing next Monday and meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other senior officials there.

READ: Top Europe Diplomat to Visit China as Economic Rivalry Grows

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin avoided a question over why the trip was postponed when asked Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

China “attaches great importance” to ties with the EU, Wang said, adding that Borrell was welcome to come on “on the proper date.”

--With assistance from Philip Glamann.

(Updates with comment from China’s Foreign Ministry.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.