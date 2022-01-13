(Bloomberg) -- China posted record a 4.36 trillion yuan trade surplus in 2021, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data.

Exports in yuan terms rose 21.2% in 2021 compared to 2020, while imports rose 21.5%, the customs administration said in a statement in Beijing Friday.

December exports rose about 16% in yuan terms from a year ago, down from 16.6% in November, according to Bloomberg calculations. That was lower than the median estimate of 16.3% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth in imports in yuan slowed to 15% in December from a 26% increase in the previous month.

China will publish monthly data for December and also the value of trade in dollars later Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.